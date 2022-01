The Hill

A New Jersey gym owner who became known during the pandemic for defying the state's COVID-19 closures is running for the U.S. House.Ian Smith, the owner of Atlis Gym in Bellmawr, announced on Twitter on Sunday that he is seeking to oust Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) to represent New Jersey's third congressional district in Washington.Smith said he will formally unveil his campaign on Thursday. "I am truly excited to have the possibility to serve the...