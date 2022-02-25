Rams have by far the least draft capital of any team in the NFL this year

You’ve heard it before, and you’ll hear it a few hundred times more before the 2022 NFL draft: The Los Angeles Rams don’t have much capital to work with this year. After trading their first-round pick to the Lions for Matthew Stafford, and their second- and third-rounders to the Broncos for Von Miller, the Rams don’t have a single pick in the top 100.

Their first pick will be a third-round compensatory selection after losing Brad Holmes last year, but that will be outside the top 100, too. In fact, the Rams are the only team without a pick in the top 70, with the 49ers being the next-closest team; their first pick is at No. 61.

Warren Sharp put together a chart of each team’s draft capital in 2022 and it’s no surprise that the Rams have by far the least. Their draft ammo is 62% below average, with a total value of only 24 points. The Seahawks and Bears are tied for 31st with a value of 36 points.

which teams have the most draft capital to spend on players in the 2022 NFL Draft? #1 – NYJ (all front loaded, no picks after the 5th round)

#2 – PHI

#3 – NYG

#4 – JAX

#5 – DET full listing of total draft value & every pick for all 32 teams (includes comp picks, see note) pic.twitter.com/sHK9Urd4dk — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 23, 2022

This is the price the Rams paid for a Super Bowl, and there’s no denying that it was worth it. They’ll gladly go without a top-100 pick if it means winning a Super Bowl.

It’s why GM Les Snead wore a legendary shirt at the Rams’ parade that said “(expletive) them picks.”

The Rams value draft picks, they just use them differently than everyone else – and it paid off in the best way possible with a championship. So when you’re upset about waiting until late Friday night to see the Rams pick, remember what they accomplished this past season.

