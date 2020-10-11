Rams fans growing impatient after Samuel Sloman’s latest miss

The Los Angeles Rams held a three-man competition at kicker this offseason, pitting a rookie out of college against two others who hailed from the XFL and CFL. Samuel Sloman wound up winning the battle as a rookie out of Miami (Ohio), but Rams fans wanted the team to keep Lirim Hajrullahu, who had a successful career in the CFL.
That sentiment hasn’t changed four-plus games into the season.
Sloman had already missed two field goals and a PAT in the first four games, and on Sunday against Washington, he missed another extra point attempt after Darrell Henderson’s 1-yard touchdown.
After he pulled it left of the upright, Rams fans on Twitter shared their ever-increasing frustration and impatience with the rookie kicker.
A miss here and there is one thing.
Sloman has missed a kick in 4/5 games this season. Rookie or not, that's not good. In fact, his 71.4% ranks fourth worst in the NFL.
— BGrisakDTR💭 (@bgrisakDTR) October 11, 2020
Sean McVay hasn’t lost confidence in Sloman just yet, but if he keeps missing kicks, the Rams might have to make a change. Hajrullahu and Austin MacGinnis are both still available, though the Jets worked out Hajrullahu last week so he’s generating some interest.