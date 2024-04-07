Rams fall to St. Mike's in tourney semifinals

Apr. 6—SANTA FE — Senior right-hander Elijah Archuleta tossed a five-hit shutout and senior first baseman John Leeder clubbed a two-run double during a five-run, third-inning rally as host St. Michael's blanked Portales High 6-0 in Friday's semifinals of the St. Michael's Invitational.

With the loss, the Rams (6-4) were slated to play for third place on Saturday against Pecos (4-3), a 7-1 loser against Cobre in Friday's other semifinal tilt.

Archuleta walked two and struck out nine. He gave up a double to sophomore Carson Pfaffenberger and four singles.

"We've got to be better," Rams coach Arturo Ontiveros said. "He kept us off-balance. We've got to have better approaches at the plate when you have a guy who's throwing strikes like that."

Freshman Adm Bird went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Horsemen (6-4), while Archuleta was 2-for-4. St. Mike's managed eight hits off three Rams pitchers.

Junior Elijah Tellez had the lone multi-hit game for PHS, going 2-for-3.

Portales returns to action on Tuesday with a 5 p.m. contest against Clovis High at Bell Park.

Portales 19, Raton 1 (Thursday) — The Rams dominated their quarterfinal matchup with the Tigers (2-9), who actually got on the board first with a first-inning home run by senior G.B. Oliver.

The Rams scored four in the bottom of the first, then added six in the second, two in the third and seven in the fourth to end the game on the tournament's two-hour time limit.

"We wanted to travel well, get off the bus and take care of business," Arturo Ontiveros said. "They did that."

Senior Noah Swift went 3-for-3, scoring twice and knocking in a pair, while junior Elijah Tellez finished 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs to lead the Rams' 14-hit attack. Meantime, senior Andru Ontiveros went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer, senior Kaiden Gutierrez was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored and senior Edel Legarda was 2-for-3 with a two-run single.

Legarda went three innings, allowing both Tigers hits while striking out four. Swift walked one but struck out the side in the fourth.

Portales 22, Texico 4 (Tuesday) — At Texico, the Rams led 11-0 through three innings and added 11 more in the top of the fifth. The game ended after five on the 10-run rule.

Tellez went 2-for-3 and drove in five runs for PHS, three on a third-inning double, while also scoring twice. Senior Devin Diaz tallied 2-for-2 with a bases-loaded triple and two runs scored.

For the Wolverines (2-5), senior Erik Davalos finished 3-for-3 while senior Easton Cooper, who had an RBI triple and scored twice, and sophomore Hunter Bowman were both 2-for-3. Bowman also drove in a run.