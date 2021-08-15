Rams fall to Chargers, 13-6: Everything we know from preseason loss

It wasn’t the result the Rams were looking for to open the preseason, but fortunately, these games don’t count toward their record. So while Brandon Staley’s Chargers may have gotten the better of the Rams on Saturday night, both teams will open Week 1 with 0-0 records.

The Rams fell to their SoFi Stadium roommates in the preseason opener, 13-6, a game that featured almost no starters for either team. The Rams kept all of their starters on the sideline, as well as most of their primary backups, while the Chargers didn’t have any of their top guys out there, either.

Here’s a recap of Saturday’s loss by the Rams, which did come with plenty to be encouraged about.

Final score: Chargers 13, Rams 6

Top performers

Justin Lawler : 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 QB hits

Bryce Perkins : 7-for-10, 42 yards, 1 TD (4 carries, 23 yards)

Jacob Harris : 4 catches, 43 yards

J.R. Reed : 5 tackles, 1 PBU

Jonah Williams: 4 tackles, 1 sack

Game notes

Justin Lawler was the star of the night. He had five tackles, two quarterback hits and a tackle for loss, coming close to recording a few sacks in the first quarter alone. He was in the backfield on seemingly every play, establishing himself as a guy who should stick around on the final roster.

The hype surrounding Jacob Harris is real. The rookie led the team with four catches for 43 yards, and though he did fumble it once, the good far outweighed the bad. He could carve out a role this season, especially in the red zone.

Bobby Evans played much longer than you'd like to see a fringe-starter play in the preseason opener. And to make matters worse, he didn't play particularly well when he was out there.

Jake Gervase got the start next to Ernest Jones at inside linebacker, which is an interesting combination. Christian Rozeboom and Derrick Moncrief came in the game later on, but Jones and Gervase were both active.

Tutu Atwell didn't get much playing time, but he did show off his speed on a couple of occasions – as well as his toughness. He took a big hit from Asante Samuel Jr. after his first catch, and then turned on the jets after catching his second pass. He also had a long punt return called back due to a penalty.

At punter, both Johnny Hekker and Corey Bojorquez got opportunities. Hekker punted twice for 91 yards with one touchback, while Bojorquez had two punts for 86 yards, one of which was downed in the 20.

There was a lot to like in the return game, especially from Raymond Calais. He had a 46-yard return, as well as another that was called back for a penalty. He looked quick and showed good vision.

Play of the game

Perkins looked nothing like a quarterback on this run in the fourth quarter, doing it himself to pick up the first down on third-and-9. He stiff-armed a defender and then hurdled another, getting past the sticks to convert on third. It was as good as it gets, especially from a reserve quarterback. Needless to say, he's not easy to get on the ground when he takes off. https://twitter.com/RamsNFL/status/1426765312557391875

Up next

The Rams will be at home again next week when they host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the preseason. That game will be on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 10 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium, pitting the Rams against an AFC West foe. It will come after they hold two joint practices together, so these two teams will be familiar with each other by Saturday.

