Rams face one more test before schedule eases up for a while

The Rams were done no favors by the NFL schedule-makers to start the 2020 season, facing three tough opponents to open the year – including two road matchups on the other side of the country. They handled their first two tests with wins against the Cowboys and Eagles, but they have one more looming in Week 3 before things ease up significantly.

The 2-0 Bills are next on Los Angeles’ schedule, who might be the Rams’ most challenging opponent thus far. They boast a top-10 offense and defense through two weeks, with Josh Allen finding his groove in Year 3 with the Bills.

Even if the Rams lose in Buffalo this weekend, they’ll still be in good shape at 2-1 with a much easier slate of games upcoming – a five-game stretch that they must take advantage of before the second half of the season begins.

From Week 4-8, the Rams will face the Giants, Washington, 49ers, Bears and Dolphins. Their combined record through two games is only 4-6, with those four wins coming against the Eagles, Jets, Lions and Giants – not exactly a gauntlet of opponents.

Week 4: Giants (0-2)

Week 5: Washington (1-1)

Week 6: 49ers (1-1)

Week 7: Bears (2-0)

Week 8: Dolphins (0-2)

Not to mention, the Giants and 49ers have been decimated by injuries lately. San Francisco lost Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas for the year due to torn ACLs, while Jimmy Garoppolo has an ankle injury and Raheem Mostert has an MCL injury. Saquon Barkley, of course, tore his ACL and will be out for the year, too, greatly changing the complexion of New York’s offense.

If the Rams are able to beat the Bills on Sunday, there’s a legitimate chance they’ll start the year 8-0. They shouldn’t overlook any of their upcoming opponents, but the schedule really gets favorable in Week 4.

After their Week 9 bye, however, there’s only one truly favorable matchup on the Rams’ schedule: Week 15 against the Jets. Other than that, it’s a long stretch of playoff contenders, so capitalizing on Weeks 4-8 will be paramount.