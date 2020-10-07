Rams will face Kyle Allen at Washington, which benches QB Dwayne Haskins

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) has been benched in favor of Kyle Allen, who will start against the Rams on Sunday. (Steve Helber / Associated Press)

The Rams will see a new look when they play the Washington Football Team on Sunday at FedEx Field.

Kyle Allen will start in place of Dwayne Haskins at quarterback, coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday.

“Just because of our situation,” Rivera said during a conference call with Los Angeles reporters. “Gave Dwayne every opportunity to be our starter. He’s kind of plateaued, and we’re looking for a spark.”

Haskins, the 15th pick in the 2019 draft, has passed for four touchdowns, with three interceptions. Last Sunday, Haskins completed 32 of 45 passes for 314 yards in a 31-17 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens. The loss dropped Washington’s record to 1-3 heading into its matchup against the 3-1 Rams.

After playing the Rams, Washington (1-3) plays its next three games against NFC East opponents, including two against the winless New York Giants (0-4). The Philadelphia Eagles (1-2-1) are atop the division standings, followed by Washington and the Dallas Cowboys (1-3).

“Our division is wide open,” Rivera said.

Allen, 24, played under Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner with the Carolina Panthers. Last season, after Cam Newton suffered a season-ending foot injury, Allen became the starter for the final 12 games. He passed for 17 touchdowns, with 16 interceptions, in 13 games.

Last March, Washington traded a fifth-round pick for Allen. Alex Smith, who has returned from a major injury, is the backup, Rivera said.

