Rams eyeing Liam Coen and Greg Olson to re-join Sean McVay’s staff

It’s become an annual tradition for teams to pry assistant coaches from the Los Angeles Rams’ staff. This offseason isn’t going to be any different. Kevin O’Connell is heading to Minnesota to become the Vikings’ head coach and Ejiro Evero is in line to be the Broncos’ defensive coordinator.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, O’Connell is expected to bring Rams TEs coach/pass game coordinator Wes Phillips with him to Minnesota as his offensive coordinator or pass game coordinator.

That’s three key coaches who are on their way out, but the Rams are eyeing a couple of familiar faces to help fill out the staff. Schefter reports that Kentucky OC Liam Coen is a “prime candidate” to replace O’Connell. Former Raiders OC Greg Olson is likely to return to Los Angeles as the Rams’ offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach.

Coen was the Rams’ assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020 but left to become Kentucky’s offensive coordinator last year. Olson was the Rams’ quarterbacks coach for one year in 2017 before bolting to join Jon Gruden’s staff with the Raiders in 2018.

Additionally, Thomas Brown could be promoted to offensive coordinator, giving the rising coach a bigger role on McVay’s staff.