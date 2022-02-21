The Rams have lost offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and tight ends coach/passing game coordinator Wes Phillips to the Vikings. O’Connell is Minnesota’s head coach, and Phillips will take over as offensive coordinator.

Rams assistant head coach/running backs coach Thomas Brown interviewed for the offensive coordinator job with the Vikings. With that job going to Phillips, the Rams expect to retain Brown, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Assistant quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson also will stay in Los Angeles with a promotion, Rapoport adds.

Kentucky offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Liam Coen is the top candidate for the vacant offensive coordinator job, replacing O’Connell, according to Rapoport. Coen worked for the Rams from 2018-20.

Coen spent his first two seasons with the Rams as an assistant wide receivers coach before taking on the quarterback duties in 2020.

Coen played quarterback at UMass before embarking on a coaching career. He worked at Brown and Rhode Island, returned to his alma mater, and was the offensive coordinator at Maine before moving to the Rams and then onto Kentucky.

Rams are expecting to keep Thomas Brown, Zac Robinson, with Liam Coen possibly returning originally appeared on Pro Football Talk