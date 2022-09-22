Rams expected to sign CB Shaun Jolly off of Browns Practice Squad

After the Cleveland Browns terminated the contract of offensive tackle Alex Taylor, they opened up one spot on their Practice Squad. Then they signed Jordan Kunasyzk and Isaac Rochell to their active roster. Now, they are likely getting a second spot on their active roster. And now, it looks as though cornerback Shaun Jolly is off to the Los Angeles Rams.

Pending a physical, the Rams are looking to compensate for some of their injuries in the room by signing Jolly to their active roster. All in a three-day span, the Browns have experienced a great deal of turnover to their Practice Squad.

Rams are expecting to sign CB Shaun Jolly to their 53 off the Browns practice squad, per source, pending physical. Jolly was a potential UDFA they had their eye on through draft process and currently is flying to LA to help at a position going through a few injury issues. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) September 22, 2022

