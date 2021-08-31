Rams expected to place Ogbonnia Okoronkwo on short-term IR

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo has had some of the worst injury luck since being drafted by the Rams in the fourth round of the 2018 draft, limiting his availability in a big way the last three years. He’s dealing with yet another injury heading into the regular season, too, which will likely land him on injured reserve.

Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday that Okoronkwo is probably going to be placed on injured reserve with a stinger after making the initial 53-man roster That means Okoronkwo will miss at least the first three weeks of the regular season.

It’s an unfortunate setback for the young pass rusher, adding to the list of injuries he’s dealt with in the NFL – from a foot injury to an elbow issue.

McVay did share some good news, however, during his press conference. He said the team doesn’t expect to put A’Shawn Robinson on injured reserve after he underwent a minor knee procedure. It’s unclear if Robinson will play in Week 1, but at least he won’t be forced to miss multiple weeks on IR.

List