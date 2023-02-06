Rams expected to interview former Jets OL coach John Benton

The Jets already added one former Jets coach to their staff this offseason when they hired Mike LaFleur as their offensive coordinator, and they’re now taking a look at another assistant from Robert Saleh’s regime.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Rams are expected to interview former Jets offensive line coach John Benton for the same position. It’s unclear when that interview will take place.

The Rams parted ways with Kevin Carberry this offseason after he worked as their O-line coach for the last two seasons after being hired in 2021.

Former #Jets OL coach John Benton is expected to interview for the same job on the #Rams staff, source said. He worked with new OC Mike LaFleur at NYJ, so plenty of familiarity. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 6, 2023

Benton is an experienced coach, having worked in the NFL since 2003. Coincidentally, his first job in the league was as the Rams’ O-line coach in 2003, spending three years with the team.

Most recently, he was the Jets’ offensive line coach and run game coordinator under Saleh for the last two years. He’s also had stints with the Texans, Dolphins, Jaguars and 49ers in his career.

