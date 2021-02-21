The Rams have found a replacement for Aaron Kromer.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports Los Angeles is expected to hire Stanford run game coordinator Kevin Carberry as their offensive line coach.

Carberry has spent the last three seasons with Stanford, but he was previously an assistant in the NFL. He was Washington’s assistant offensive line coach from 2016-2017 and an offensive assistant with the Cowboys from 2014-2015. He worked alongside Rams head coach Sean McVay in Washington during the 2016 season.

Kromer and the Rams mutually agreed to part ways earlier this week, making him the seventh assistant coach to depart the franchise this offseason. Kromer had been with L.A. since McVay’s arrival in 2017 as the club’s offensive line coach. The Rams added run game coordinator to his title in 2018.

Kromer’s son, Zak, remains on the staff as an offensive quality control coach.

Rams are expected to hire Kevin Carberry as offensive line coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk