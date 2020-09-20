Rams expected to use Darrell Henderson more on Sunday and moving forward





We got a taste of the Rams’ running back committee in Week 1 against the Cowboys, with Malcolm Brown and Cam Akers getting 18 and 14 carries each, respectively. Darrell Henderson was the odd man out with only three rushing attempts, but that could change this week.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Rams plan to incorporate Henderson more on Sunday against the Eagles and moving forward.

Henderson missed a couple weeks of practice with a hamstring injury, which may have limited his opportunities in the season opener. He wasn’t on the injury report at all leading up to this game, however, indicating he’s recovered from it fully.

The Rams rode the hot hand with Brown last week, and depending on which running back comes out looking the best today, he could command the most touches.