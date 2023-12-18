Rams expect Tutu Atwell, Rob Havenstein to play Thursday

The Rams think they'll have a couple of offensive players back inaction on Thursday night.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday that wide receiver Tutu Atwell cleared the concussion protocol and is set to play against the Saints this week. Sunday's win over the Commanders was the first game Atwell has missed this season and he has 37 catches for 476 yards and three touchdowns on the year.

Right tackle Rob Havenstein missed the game with a groin injury and McVay said the team expects that he will be able to play against New Orleans as well.

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon was limited to 44 snaps Sunday after hurting his groin, but McVay said that he is also expected to be well enough to help the team continue their push for a playoff spot this week.