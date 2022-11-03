The Rams and Cam Akers have not been seeing eye-to-eye in recent weeks, and many expected him to be traded before Tuesday’s deadline. But that didn’t happen, and now he may be closer to getting back to work.

Akers is expected to practice today, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Akers has been out the last two weeks for what the team described as personal reasons.

Rams head coach Sean McVay didn’t rule out releasing Akers after the trade deadline, but also said Akers wants to be part of the team moving forward.

The biggest issue for the Rams is that neither Akers nor any other running back has played particularly well this season. Akers has 51 carries for 151 yards, an average of 2.96 yards per carry. Running backs Darrell Henderson, Malcolm Brown and Ronnie Rivers have combined for 71 carries for 243 yards, an average of 3.42 yards per carry.

The Rams rank dead last in the NFL in total rushing yards, 31st in yards per game and 31st in yards per carry.

Rams expect Cam Akers to practice today originally appeared on Pro Football Talk