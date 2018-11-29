Rams expect Aqib Talib back vs. Lions as they attempt to clinch the NFC West

The Los Angeles Rams are ready to get five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Aqib Talib back and anticipate it to be Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

They also expect a healthy Todd Gurley. The Rams could clinch the NFC West title this weekend coming out of their off week and a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the “Monday Night Football” showcase.

Talib expected to return

Talib, 32, was put on injured reserve and underwent ankle surgery after a week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He participated in a team walk-through on Monday, according to ESPN, and is expected to be activated from IR.

#Rams coach Sean McVay says they anticipate Aqib Talib playing Sunday vs. #Lions. How much he plays is TBD. Did a good job in practice yesterday, gained more confidence as it progressed. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 29, 2018





Talib, an 11-year veteran, came to L.A. in an offseason trade with the Denver Broncos. Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips coached Talib in the Broncos 2015 Super Bowl season.

He was voted team captain and should give the Rams secondary a needed boost. Though it ranks in the bottom quarter of the NFL in most passing defense categories — 27th in yards per attempt (8.1) and TDs allowed (25) — its stood tall enough to take only one loss.

“I think we get our communication in order, we eliminate two or three big plays a game and it will make us that much better on defense,” Talib said, per ESPN.

Aqib Talib is expected to return to the field this week for the Los Angeles Rams. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Gurley expected to be ‘normal self’

Notably absent from that Monday night thriller was MVP candidate Todd Gurley. The running back got “banged up a little bit” and rolled his ankle at some point during the game.

Story Continues

He had 55 yards on 12 carries, a season low for touches, and sat out certain game situations. He averages nearly 100 rushing yards a game.

McVay expects Gurley to be back without a problem this week.

Meanwhile, McVay says RB Todd Gurley (ankle) had a great practice yesterday. They expect him to be his normal self on Sunday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 29, 2018





The Lions defense allows an average 117.1 rushing yards a game, 19th best in the league.

Rams look to clinch division

The Rams (10-1) would clinch the NFC West title and a playoff berth with a win over the Lions (4-7). L.A. and the New Orleans Saints (10-1) have run away with the NFC standings and will play out the season for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. New Orleans is the only team to defeat L.A. this year.

Three of the four final teams Gurley, quarterback Jared Goff and the offense will face after the Lions are in the bottom 10 of the league in points allowed. Only the Chicago Bears are top 10 in all four categories (rushing, passing, total yards, points).

Talib and the defense will also be at an advantage.

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Attendance is so bad, the Bucs are giving tickets away

• Kawhi’s shoe deal the most Kawhi thing ever

• Argument over NFL protests leads to father shooting son

• LeBron reportedly ignoring L.A. coach’s play calls

