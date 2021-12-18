Rams’ exec Kevin Demoff delivers spectacular tweet to fan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Los Angeles Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff made the day, month, and entire year for a fan named Brittany on Twitter.

Brittanybets posted a tweet Saturday for her 2,700-plus followers that asked the Rams for help with her boss because the Rams’ game with the Seahawks was moved to Tuesday.

And the pre-Christmas dream came true as Demoff responded in the kindest and most wonderful of fashions.

Now that’s a

Recommended Stories