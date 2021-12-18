Rams’ exec Kevin Demoff delivers spectacular tweet to fan

Los Angeles Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff made the day, month, and entire year for a fan named Brittany on Twitter.

Brittanybets posted a tweet Saturday for her 2,700-plus followers that asked the Rams for help with her boss because the Rams’ game with the Seahawks was moved to Tuesday.

And the pre-Christmas dream came true as Demoff responded in the kindest and most wonderful of fashions.

Brittany, happy to write you a letter to your boss explaining your are needed @SoFiStadium on Tuesday to help @RamsNFL potentially clinch a playoff spot…any other fans who need it let me know as well. https://t.co/SOGSOwnEbB — Kevin Demoff (@kdemoff) December 18, 2021

Now that’s a