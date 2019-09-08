Rams' Eric Weddle bleeding heavily from scalp after taking knee to helmet

Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle suffered a nasty gash on his head against Carolina. (AP)

The defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams went into halftime up 13-3 on the Carolina Panthers on the road, but they suffered some scary moments in the second quarter.

Veteran safety Eric Weddle, whom the Rams signed earlier this year after he was surprisingly released by the Baltimore Ravens, had to be carted off the field with a head injury.

Weddle took a knee to the helmet as he tried to tackle Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. While those types of plays can often cause concussions, Weddle also suffered a gash on his scalp.

When his helmet was removed, Weddle’s scalp was bleeding heavily, with blood dripping down his face.

(Warning: Video is graphic is you’re not a fan of blood.)

The Rams announced Weddle was also evaluated for concussion and will not return to the game.

