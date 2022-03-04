Rams’ Eric Henderson wins NFL Defensive Line Coach of the Year

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
In this article:
There’s a strong case to be made that the Los Angeles Rams had the best defensive line in football this past season. They had the highest pass-rush win rate in the NFL, also ranking first in run-stop win rate, according to ESPN.

Aaron Donald and the players get most of the attention, but defensive line coach Eric Henderson deserves a ton of credit for the job he’s done with that group. He was recognized by the NFL this week, winning the league’s Defensive Line Coach of the Year award while attending the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

He gave credit to Marcus Dixon, who was the Rams’ assistant defensive line coach and current defensive line coach for the Broncos, saying they accomplished it together.

After Cooper Kupp was named Offensive Player of the Year and Andrew Whitworth won Walter Payton Man of the Year, it was a season full of accolades for the Rams – with their biggest achievement being Super Bowl champions.

