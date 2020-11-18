Rams entering intensive protocol after player tests positive for COVID

The Los Angeles Rams will enter the NFL’s intensive COVID-19 protocol after an unidentified player had a positive test result returned on Tuesday night.

“This evening, we learned a Rams player tested positive for COVID-19,” the team said in a statement. “The player immediately entered self-quarantine and out of an abundance of caution, we are entering intensive protocol. Other than select players with assigned rehab, all football activities will take place remotely on Wednesday. Players and coaches will conduct their normal meeting schedule from home. This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials as the health and safety of the team is our highest priority.”

The NFL instituted guidelines for the intensive protocol last month as a response to the outbreak inside the Tennessee Titans. It calls for rapid point of care tests in addition to the daily PCR testing, virtual meetings, the use of masks by everyone on the practice field at all times, the use of gloves by all players on the practice field, and a ban on player gatherings away from the facility.

The Rams played the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, who have not had a single positive test since the start of training camp. They are scheduled to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

