Rams end three-game losing streak by dominating Jaguars 37-7

The Rams needed a get-right game after losing three in a row.

They got one at the expense of the Jaguars.

Los Angeles dominated Jacksonville with a 30-7 victory on Sunday, moving the Rams to 8-4 on the season.

The Rams weren’t entirely in sync on offense for the first half, settling for three field goals with stalled drives. And L.A. was 0-of-6 on third down in the first half.

Los Angeles took its 16-7 halftime lead and expanded it early in the third quarter. Receiver Cooper Kupp got loose for a 29-yard touchdown to put the Rams up 23-7. And after Los Angeles forced a turnover on downs, receiver Van Jefferson caught a 2-yard touchdown to give L.A. a 30-7 lead.

As if that wasn’t enough, Odell Beckham Jr. caught his second touchdown for the Rams in the fourth quarter. He went up to catch a 1-yard fade on the right side, giving L.A. a 30-point lead early in the fourth quarter.

Kupp, who reached 100 receptions on the season in the contest, finished with eight catches for 129 yards with a TD.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford had to miss one play after taking a hard hit late in the first half. But he was back in the game a play later and helped lead the Rams to a field goal. Up 37-7, head coach Sean McVay elected to put Wolford back in with 4:50 left in the fourth quarter. Stafford finished 26-of-38 passing for 295 yards with three touchdowns.

Sony Michel became Los Angeles’ first 100-yard rusher of the season, ending the contest with 121 yards on 24 carries with a TD.

Defensively, defensive tackle Aaron Donald had 1.5 sacks and a tackle for loss.

Jacksonville had another ugly offensive performance, with rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence going 16-of-28 for 145 yards. He also fumbled, but the Jaguars recovered it.

With the win, the Rams hold onto the No. 5 seed in the NFC at 8-4. They’ll play the Cardinals for the second time this season next Monday.

The 2-9 Jaguars will continue to search for their third win next week against the Titans.

Rams end three-game losing streak by dominating Jaguars 37-7 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk