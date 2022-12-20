Rams eliminated from playoff contention, tied for most losses ever by defending champ

It’s been assumed for weeks, but it’s now official. The Los Angeles Rams will not be going back to the playoffs this season.

With their loss to the Green Bay Packers on Monday night, the Rams have been eliminated from playoff contention, dropping to 4-10 on the year. Coming into this game, they had less than a 0.1% chance of making the postseason anyway, but now all hope of a miraculous finish to the season is gone.

The Rams are on the verge of making history, however. Just not the type they hoped to. With 10 losses on the year, the Rams have tied the 1999 Broncos for the most losses ever by a defending champion. Los Angeles has three games left, so there’s a good chance the Rams end the year with the record by themselves.

With the loss, the Rams have tied the 1999 Broncos for the most losses by a defending Super Bowl champion (10). pic.twitter.com/shc0sGi4d4 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 20, 2022

No one could’ve seen this sort of season coming from the Rams, even after the offseason losses they suffered. The injuries along the offensive line have been too much to overcome, and the losses of Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson didn’t help.

The Rams will finish the year playing for pride, but they have one eye on 2023.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire