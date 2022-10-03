Rams elevate Malcolm Brown, Chandler Brewer from practice squad

Running back Malcolm Brown came up with the Rams, signing with the franchise as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

Now he’s back with the franchise and appears likely to play in tonight’s matchup against the 49ers.

Los Angeles announced Brown and offensive lineman Chandler Brewer have been elevated from the practice squad for Monday’s game.

Brown appeared in seven games with three starts for the Dolphins last season. He recorded 125 yards rushing with one touchdown plus three catches for 10 yards.

Brown appeared in 70 games with a pair of starts from 2015-2020. He had a career-high 419 yards with five rushing touchdowns in 2020, also catching 23 passes for 162 yards. Brown also played plenty of special teams snaps for much of his career with the team.

Darrell Henderson has started all three games for the Rams at running back, rushing for 111 yards with a touchdown. Cam Akers also has 105 yards and one rushing TD.

Brewer last appeared in a game in 2019 when he played seven contests, tallying 17 offensive snaps and 31 special teams snaps.

