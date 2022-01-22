Rams elevate Eric Weddle, Blake Countess to active roster

Eric Weddle is officially set to play in a second playoff game for the Rams after coming out of retirement.

Los Angeles announced on Saturday that the veteran safety has been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s divisional matchup against Tampa Bay. It’s Weddle’s second standard elevation, which means L.A. has to sign him to the 53-man roster to play in another game.

Weddle played 19 defensive snaps in the Rams’ victory over the Cardinals on Monday night. Weddle re-signed with the Rams on Jan. 12, having played his last snap for the franchise to finish the 2019 season.

Rams safety Taylor Rapp remains in the concussion protocol and will miss his second consecutive game.

Los Angeles also elevated safety Blake Countess to the active roster from the practice squad. He played eight special teams snaps for the club last week.

