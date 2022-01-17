Rams elevate Eric Weddle, Blake Countess to active roster

The move was expected, but now it’s official.

With safety Taylor Rapp out with a concussion and safety Jordan Fuller now on injured reserve, the Rams have elevated safety Eric Weddle from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday’s playoff game against the Cardinals.

Weddle has been out of the league since playing for the Rams in 2019. He started all 16 games for the club that year, recording 108 tackles and four passes defensed.

The Rams also have elevated safety Blake Countess off the practice squad He recently spent time with the Ravens in December but hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since 2020. Countess spent 2016-2018 with the Rams.

Los Angeles also has backup safeties Terrell Burgess and Nick Scott, who should receive significant playing time.

If there is any silver lining, the Rams’ depleted secondary doesn’t have to face Arizona receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who remains sidelined by a knee injury.

