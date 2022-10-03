Rams elevate Chandler Brewer and Malcolm Brown to active roster ahead of Week 4 matchup vs. 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams are dealing with injuries at various positions and they are activating a couple of players to the active roster. With hours to go until the Rams take on the 49ers on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 4, Chandler Brewer and Malcolm Brown were promoted to the active roster.

The Rams activated OL Chandler Brewer and RB Malcolm Brown from the practice squad. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 3, 2022

The Rams likely activated Brewer to the team due to not having Brian Allen or David Edwards available in the interior of their offensive line this week, along with Tremayne Anchrum being out for the season. Brewer hasn’t played in a game since 2019, but he’s been with Los Angeles for multiple years, so he’s accustomed to Sean McVay’s offense.

Meanwhile, it was expected that Brown would join the active roster this week given McVay’s comments following the team’s Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson aren’t dealing with any injuries that we know of, however, the Rams likely want to have an experienced running back behind them.

While Brewer and Brown will join the active roster on Monday night versus the 49ers, it remains to be seen if they’ll see any snaps.

