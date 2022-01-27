Rams’ Ejiro Evero is leading candidate to be Broncos’ defensive coordinator

The Denver Broncos may be passing on Kevin O’Connell as their next head coach after hiring Nathaniel Hackett, but they’re not done targeting Los Angeles Rams assistant coaches. According to NFL Network, Rams secondary coach and pass game coordinator Ejiro Evero is the leading candidate to be Hackett’s defensive coordinator in Denver.

That would be a huge move for Evero, who started out with the Rams as their safeties coach in 2017. He was promoted to secondary coach/pass game coordinator this season and has done a great job with the Rams’ defensive backfield, which lost Troy Hill and John Johnson III in free agency.

With the #Rams still playing, this won’t be immediate. But the leading candidate for DC is Ejiro Evero. As for OC, the #Broncos will request OL coach and run game coordinator Adam Stenavich. https://t.co/s15ZfrdxtN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2022

This would make it two years in a row where a Rams assistant went on to become a defensive coordinator elsewhere. Joe Barry made that jump last offseason when he left the Rams to become the Packers’ defensive coordinator.