The Los Angeles Rams took advantage of a running into the punter penalty by Seattle to get on the scoreboard first against the Seahawks.

Defensive end Alton Robinson ran into the kicking leg of punter Johnny Hekker as the Rams were punting on fourth-and-10 from the Seattle 42-yard line. The Rams took the 5-yard penalty and elected to attempt a 55-yard field goal instead, which Matt Gay drilled the kick to give the Rams a 3-0 lead.

Los Angeles took two penalties on the drive, including an illegal formation penalty that helped initially keep them out of field goal range before the Robinson penalty.

Rams take early lead on 55-yard Matt Gay field goal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk