Rams-Eagles takeaways: Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp can coexist in offense

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua catches a touchdown pass over Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry in the second quarter of the Rams' 23-14 loss Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 23-14, on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Here is a look at what we learned from a defeat that dropped the Rams to 2-3 on the season.

Cooper Kupp picked up where he left off … for the most part

Eagles safety Justin Evans, left, brings down Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp in the first quarter Sunday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford did not waste time getting Cooper Kupp involved in the star receiver’s first game since November.

Kupp caught four passes on the first drive, setting up a touchdown pass to Tutu Atwell. Kupp was targeted 12 times and finished with eight catches for 118 yards.

It was the 29th time the seventh-year pro eclipsed 100-yards receiving.

Not bad for a player who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in 2022 and was sidelined the first four games of this season because of a right hamstring injury.

But on a few plays, Stafford and Kupp appeared to uncharacteristically not read each other correctly.

That non-verbal communication and execution is expected to improve as Stafford and Kupp get more time together in practice.

Puka Nacua and Kupp can coexist equally in the offense

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua celebrates after catching a touchdown pass in the second quarter against the Eagles. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

With the return of Kupp, there was some question about how McVay and Stafford would distribute targets between Kupp, the 2021 NFL offensive player of the year, and Puka Nacua, the rookie sensation off to a record start.

The answer: Pretty evenly.

Kupp got 12 targets. Nacua 11. Nacua caught seven passes for 71 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown that required a pinpoint throw and a great catch.

Atwell caught three passes on five targets, including a short touchdown. Ben Skowronek was targeted once.

Van Jefferson, who went into training camp as the presumptive No. 2 receiver, was not targeted.

Read more: 'Brotherly Shove' might be unstoppable, but it's a lot more brutal than it looks

Ahkello Witherspoon cannot be the only defensive playmaker

Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass in the end zone in the second half against the Eagles. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Ahkello Witherspoon signed a veteran-minimum contract, and he is creating a potential market for his services with his play.

Witherspoon intercepted a pass in the end zone, the third time in three games he secured a turnover.

Witherspoon intercepted a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals, and he recovered a fumble forced by safety Jordan Fuller against the Indianapolis Colts.

That’s great production by Witherspoon, but the Rams need other defensive players to step up and make momentum-turning plays that give the ball back to the Rams offense.

Read more: Matthew Stafford and the Rams go silent in second half of loss to Eagles

Defense must improve tackling

Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift, center, is stopped by Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick, left, and safety Russ Yeast, right, in the second half. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Perhaps it was a one-game aberration.

But Rams defenders appeared to bounce off Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back D’Andre Swift, tight end Dallas Goedert and receiver A.J. Brown, enabling the Eagles to extend plays.

Make no mistake: Those are outstanding offensive players.

But if the Rams want to beat elite teams, they cannot give up extra yardage.

Punter Ethan Evans is a weapon

Rams punter Ethan Evans kicks against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 17. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Ethan Evans, a rookie, twice pinned the Eagles inside the 10-yard line.

Evans averaged 45 net yards for four kicks.

His kickoffs resulted in five touchbacks.

Read more: Elliott: It'll take more than just Cooper Kupp. Rams need consistency and cohesion to win

Injuries are beginning to mount

Rams coach Sean McVay celebrates with center Coleman Shelton after a Rams touchdown in the first half against the Eagles. (Kevork Djansezian / Associated Press)

Defensive lineman Bobby Brown left the locker room on crutches because of an apparent knee injury.

Center Coleman Shelton left the game early in the second half but returned.

Right tackle Rob Havenstein left late in the game and did not return.

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.