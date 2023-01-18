Rams DT A’Shawn Robinson named as free agency fit for Browns

The Cleveland Browns are going to make significant changes to the defensive tackle position, whether through the 2023 NFL Draft or through free agency. While big names like Daron Payne and DeForest Bucker (who would be a trade target) tend to take up the headlines, PFF has another idea. Brad Spielberger of PFF has linked A’Shawn Robinson to the Browns. He will be only 28 in 2022 after spending time with both the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions.

At 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, Robinson is a plug against the run who has still had a prowess for getting after the passer as well. Look for the Browns to add at least two to their unit this offseason, and that is at a minimum.

