New Rams DT Larrell Murchison was a popular player on the waiver wire

The Los Angeles Rams were in search of defensive line help after losing Aaron Donald, A’Shawn Robinson and now Marquise Copeland to injuries recently, and they found it on the waiver wire. They claimed Larrell Murchison off waivers from the Titans and he was a popular player after becoming available.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Lions and Seahawks also put in waiver claims for Murchison. However, because the Rams were fourth in the waiver order, they had priority over both teams and were awarded Murchison off waivers.

Murchison is in his third NFL season and has played five games this year, only making two tackles. He started five games for the Titans last year and had eight total tackles.

New Rams DT Larrell Murchinson also had claims put in on him by the Lions and Seahawks, per source. Seattle was without DL Shelby Harris (illness) this past Sunday and DT Al Woods is now uncertain to play this Thursday. The Rams had top priority of these three teams. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 13, 2022

