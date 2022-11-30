Rams DT Aaron Donald to miss Week 13 with ankle injury but won't need surgery

The Los Angeles Rams lost another key member of its team this week.

Head coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday that star defensive tackle Aaron Donald would miss Sunday's Week 13 game against the Seattle Seahawks while he recovers from a high-ankle sprain. McVay added that Donald won't need surgery but is considered week-to-week.

This is another blow to a Rams team already missing several important players. Starting wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson are both still on injured reserve and the Rams already stated Robinson will miss the rest of the season. Quarterback Matthew Stafford could also miss his second consecutive game after suffering a concussion in Week 11, though McVay remained noncommittal on Stafford's availability.

There's also been speculation the Rams could just shut down their stars with the team sitting at the bottom of the NFC West at 3-8. McVay reportedly did not rule out keeping Donald, Kupp and Stafford out for the rest of the season, according to The Athletic's Jordan Rodrigue.

The Rams are arguably the most disappointing team this season following their Super Bowl run in 2021. Injuries have played a big role in the team's demise, but the offense also ranks 29th in points scored and 31st in yards and the defense ranks 18th in expected points added per play allowed.

This comes a year after the team finished top-10 in both offensive categories and the defense ranked fifth in EPA/play allowed. Part of the offensive struggles are on Stafford, who has been one of the least-efficient quarterbacks this season after finishing fourth in yards per game and third in passing touchdowns a year ago.

Donald's absence won't make things any easier for Los Angeles, especially if he misses more than one game. The hope might be for the team to punt on the 2022 season, heal up and prepare for 2023.