Rams DT Aaron Donald could play vs. Redskins after ending holdout

Now that his contract holdout is over, Aaron Donald is ready to get back to work.

Although the end didn't come in time for the Rams defensive tackle to suit up in the season-opening slaughter of the Colts on Sunday, coach Sean McVay is hopeful that Donald will be back on the field in Week 2.

"The plan is to get him going just back into the flow of a normal weekly rhythm like all of our players do," McVay told reporters on Monday. "He’s back here with us now and looking to get him going. As far as how he’ll be utilized in this game and kind of exactly what that plan entails is going to be predicated on how he feels going out to practice and getting involved."

Donald reported to the team facility Saturday and passed his physical after missing all of training camp and preseason. The Rams will waive the $1.4 million in fines he accumulated during his holdout and he will be paid for Week 1, despite not attending the game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Donald is expected to practice with the team Wednesday and McVay is optimistic he will be ready to make his debut Sunday against the Redskins barring any setbacks.

"He’s back here and that’s a step in the right direction," McVay said Monday. "Today was really about kind of wrapping up yesterday’s game and getting a preview on Washington’s personnel. Tomorrow is a player’s day off and then we’ll come back Wednesday where, really after this and then going into tomorrow, we’ll have a better idea exactly how we want to break that plan down with Aaron.

"But, I think like we’ve mentioned, just getting him back in here is the first step and definitely want to try to get him on the field."

Donald, 26, is in the fourth year of his rookie contract and is due to make $1.8 million in base salary this year. The Rams also picked up his fifth-year option next season, paying him roughly $6.9 million, but Donald is hoping to negotiate a new contract that will put him among the highest-paid defensive tackles in the NFL.

The Rams are scheduled to host the Redskins at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.