Rams draft prospect profiles: Breakdowns of 28 players LA could target
The Los Angeles Rams could go in a number of directions in the draft this weekend, potentially targeting anything from a running back to a punter with their first couple of picks. Most likely, though, they’ll add a cornerback, edge rusher, offensive lineman or wide receiver when they finally go on the clock at No. 104.
Our own Skyler Carlin put together prospect profiles of 28 players the Rams could consider drafting this year, specifically focusing on those four aforementioned positions.
Check out all of his previews below as we approach the Rams’ first pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
Offensive linemen
Wide receivers
Edge rushers
Cornerbacks
