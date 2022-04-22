Rams draft picks 2022: Full list of Los Angeles’ draft picks, order for every round

Coming off of their Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Los Angeles Rams enter the 2022 NFL Draft in a familiar position. For the sixth straight year, the Rams will not have a first-round draft pick after trading for Matthew Stafford last year. The team’s last first-round pick came in 2016 when they selected Jared Goff, who ended up making the move to Detroit as part of the Stafford deal.

Acquiring Stafford was just one move in a series of transactions the Rams made to set them up for a Super Bowl win. Prior to last season’s trade deadline, Los Angeles acquired eight-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Von Miller from the Denver Broncos in exchange for second and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Rams also signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in November on a one-year deal after he was released from the Cleveland Browns. Miller has already departed L.A. for cooler climates, signing with the Bills in March on a six-year, $120 million deal. While Beckham remains a free agent, Rams general manager Les Snead said in March: “He’s someone that we definitely want back. A little bit more complex situation based on the injury. We envision it being similar but different circumstances to last year. When Odell is ready to play, we’d appreciate him being part of [the Rams].”

The Rams continued to make big moves this offseason by signing linebacker Bobby Wagner to a five-year deal and adding former Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson. Other signings include LT Joe Noteboom, C Brian Allen, WR Brandon Powell and K Matt Gay. Meanwhile, in addition to Miller’s departure, Los Angeles traded WR Robert Woods to the Titans and T Andrew Whitworth announced his retirement.

Expect defense to be a focus of the Rams draft this year, as they could look to add talent on the defensive line around three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. The team is in a similar situation at cornerback, where a top talent to pair with Jalen Ramsey would bolster the pass coverage outlook for 2022.

Click here for the entire 2022 NFL Draft order and keep reading to see where the Rams will be making picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Story continues

Los Angeles Rams 2022 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 3: No. 104

Round 4: No. 142

Round 5: No. 175

Round 6: No. 211

Round 6: No. 212

Round 6: No. 218

Round 7: No. 238 (from MIA)

Round 7: No. 253

Click here to see all of Los Angeles’ picks in the 2021 NFL Draft

Check out draft picks for other teams in the NFC West

San Francisco 49ers 2022 draft picks

Arizona Cardinals 2022 draft picks

Seattle Seahawks 2022 draft picks

Rams draft picks 2022: Full list of Los Angeles’ draft picks, order for every round originally appeared on Pro Football Talk