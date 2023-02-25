Rams double-dip on defense in 3-round mock draft

Most draft analysts believe the Los Angeles Rams will take an edge rusher with their first pick in the second round, which comes at No. 36 overall. That’s far from a certainty, knowing how Les Snead and Sean McVay operate; they never reach for players at position of need.

Cornerback, O-line and tight end are other positions that need addressing, and Luke Easterling of Draft Wire filled two of the Rams’ biggest holes in the first three rounds of his new mock draft. In Round 2, he has the Rams taking Auburn outside linebacker Derick Hall. At No. 69 in the third round, Easterling projects Texas A&M cornerback Jaylon Jones to the Rams.

That would be a strong start to the draft for Los Angeles, grabbing one of the best available edge rushers, as well as a cornerback who brings great size at 6-foot-2.

Hall finished his career at Auburn with 19.5 sacks and 29.5 tackles for a loss in four seasons, showing good potential as a pass rusher. He’s explosive on the edge, too, which gives him plenty of upside in the NFL.

Jones only had three interceptions in three years at Texas A&M, recording at least 30 tackles each year, too. He’s not going to blow anyone away with his speed, but he has the skill set to fit as a zone cornerback in the Rams’ scheme.

