Rams don’t tender Bryce Perkins but interested in his return

The Rams did not tender restricted free agent Bryce Perkins, making him a free agent. The Rams, though, are interested in bringing back Perkins at a lower price, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The tender would have cost the team $2.6 million.

Perkins made his first career start last season and completed 13 of 23 passes for 100 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The Rams lost to the Chiefs 26-10.

He is 19-of-34 for 161 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the five games he saw action in during the 2022 season.

Perkins joined the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

