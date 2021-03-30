If Rams don’t re-sign Austin Blythe, what are their options at center?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron DaSilva
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Austin Blythe re-signed with the Los Angeles Rams last offseason, inking a one-year deal to remain the team’s starting center. He became a free agent a few weeks ago and has remained on the market, which is a somewhat surprising development.

Nothing seems imminent with Blythe either re-signing or leaving the Rams, which leaves Los Angeles in a situation where it’s unclear who will be the starting center. Brian Allen could be an option, but the team doesn’t seem sold on him returning to that role.

If the Rams don’t re-sign Blythe, here are seven players who could replace him, either through the draft or as a free-agent addition.

Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater

Meinerz is squarely on the Rams’ radar after meeting with the team twice already, including a chat with OL coach Kevin Carberry. It’s not a stretch to think he could be a target at No. 57, though he’d be a better value at No. 88 for the Rams. There are some areas where he needs to improve and after playing at Wisconsin-Whitewater, he didn’t exactly face the best competition. But at the Senior Bowl, he dominated against top prospects and showed why he should be one of the first centers drafted.

Austin Reiter, free agent

Reiter is still on the market, which is somewhat surprising. He started 28 games for the Chiefs in the last two seasons and didn’t allow a single sack in 2020, according to Pro Football Focus. He earned an overall grade of 70.9 from PFF. At 29 years old, he’s still relatively young and doesn’t have a ton of wear and tear on his body as a full-time starter for two years. Reiter won’t break the bank, either, considering how long he’s been available.

Joe Looney, free agent

Looney started all 16 games in 2018 when Travis Frederick was out, and then another 12 games this past season after Frederick retired. He’s not a top-tier center but he has good size and decent movement skills for the position. Last season, he allowed three sacks in 764 snaps played, which resulted in an overall grade of 50.7 from PFF. He’d be nothing more than a stopgap as the Rams try to find a long-term solution, but he’s more than capable of being a starter for a season in Los Angeles.

Kendrick Green, Illinois

Green can play guard or center in the NFL and projects well at both positions. He’s not a polished prospect and still has room for growth, but his fit in the Rams’ system would be smooth because of the scheme he came from at Illinois. Green is athletic and has good movement skills, allowing him to get outside when the Rams run their wide-zone plays. He’s more of a project than Meinerz is, but Green has the potential to be an early starter in the NFL if in the right scheme – which the Rams would certainly be.

Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

Humphrey is in the conversation to be a first-round pick and the top center drafted, so he may not even make it to the Rams at No. 57. He’s an experienced player and one of the safest players in the draft, showing good awareness at Oklahoma after being a three-year starter. He’s the type of player who can solidify the position for years to come after being a Day 1 starter in the middle of the Rams’ offensive line. It’d be somewhat surprising if he makes it to the Rams at No. 57, but if they’re determined to add an immediate starter, they could trade up to the 40s to select him.

Landon Dickerson, Alabama

Dickerson is another first-round prospect, but there are concerns about his knee after suffering a season-ending injury in the SEC championship game this past season. He’s an excellent prospect who played on one of the best offensive lines in college football last year at Alabama, continuing a long line of quality linemen to play for the Crimson Tide. If he slides out of the first round and all the way to the Rams at No. 57, he should be a player Los Angeles considers. So long as his health checks out, he could be back on the field at some point in the 2021 season.

1

1

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • What is the Rams’ plan at inside linebacker for 2021?

    The Rams haven't added any linebackers yet. Are they waiting for the draft? Or will they roll with the same group from 2020?

  • Titans agree to terms Matthias Farley

    The Titans have announced an agreement with a player who adds depth to their secondary and special teams units. Safety Matthias Farley has agreed to a one-year deal in Tennessee. Farley spent the last two seasons with the Jets, but opened his career as an AFC South opponent of the Titans by playing three years [more]

  • Giants go all offense in PFF’s latest two-round mock draft

    The New York Giants select a wide receiver and center in Pro Football Focus' latest two-round mock draft.

  • Colts’ Michael Pittman Jr. listed among free agency winners

    Pittman Jr. was listed as a winner from free agency.

  • Bruce Arians says Bucs are open to picking a QB at No. 32

    If you ask head coach Bruce Arians, the Buccaneers’ mostly successful bid to bring back the core of last year’s team for another run at a Super Bowl leaves them in an enviable position heading into the draft. At a press conference on Tuesday, Arians said that this is the first time in his long [more]

  • 2 most likely reasons why Packers haven’t done anything to Aaron Rodgers’ contract yet

    Nothing has been done between Rodgers and the Packers. Yet. Here are some possible reasons why.

  • Brood X is coming: Billions of cicadas set to swarm parts of 15 states, DC in just a few weeks

    This year's group, Brood X, is the largest of the 17-year-broods in density and geographical area. Soon it'll grab the attention of millions of us.

  • Bristol dirt race was absurd but ingenious. It’s the innovation NASCAR needs

    NASCAR hosted its first Cup race on a dirt track in more than 50 years on Monday. It was as entertaining as you would have hoped.

  • UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

    The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official. UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.

  • Francis Ngannou wants to fight Jon Jones, despite Dana White’s doubts

    After knocking out Stipe Miocic in the second round to win the UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 260, Francis Ngannou spoke to the media at the post-fight press conference about what could be next for his career. Earlier in the evening at the press conference, UFC president Dana White said he was 100-percent willing to make a title fight between Ngannou and Jon Jones. But White also expressed doubt that Jones actually wanted the fight. If it were up to Ngannou, however, his next opponent would be the pound-for-pound king in Jones rather than a rematch against top heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis for the title. “Obviously Jon Jones makes more sense for me. But either way, I’m gonna fight,” Ngannou said. “If Jon Jones doesn’t come to heavyweight, the division has to move. As the new heavyweight champion, I’ve decided to put more activity in the division than [the division] has been in the past two or three years.” Ngannou maintained that while he’ll let the contenders call him out and not the other way around, along with letting the UFC make the decisions as to what is next for him, the newly crowned heavyweight champion would prefer to face Jon Jones next. “I might be the champ, but I don’t make the call,” Ngannou said. “The UFC decides what really happens. But for what I want or what I would like? Yes, I would like [Jones].” TRENDING > Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou Francis Ngannou still thinks Jon Jones fight makes sense (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Francis Ngannou rubber faces Stipe Miocic at UFC 260

  • Clippers trade Lou Williams to Hawks for Rajon Rondo

    Rondo returns to Los Angeles after playing with the Lakers last season.

  • Former Steeler discusses the potential of Pittsburgh signing Le’Veon Bell

    Could the Steelers bring back Le'Veon Bell?

  • Detroit Lions 'comfortable' picking at No. 7, not surprised by early NFL draft trades

    With QBs now expected to go with the first four picks, the Detroit Lions could land the draft's top OT, WR or TE in Round 1

  • NCAA kicks Oregon State Beavers out of hotel in the middle of the night after Elite 8 loss

    The NCAA has gotten it wrong this whole tournament...

  • Former Celtic Daniel Theis throws down must-see dunk in Bulls debut

    Daniel Theis started off his Chicago Bulls career with a bang after being traded by the Boston Celtics.

  • Where the remaining QBs will land and how it impacts the Patriots

    Reassessing QB destinations after Friday's trades involving the 49ers, Dolphins and Eagles

  • UConn's Geno Auriemma cites LeBron James to defend controversial no-call in win over Baylor

    Auriemma said that a game is more than its final call, even if that final call is controversial.

  • Steve Nash on Nets signing Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge: ‘It’s not like we did anything illegal’

    "I don’t know what we’re supposed to do, not try to add to our roster and just sit pat?"

  • Kendrick Bourne peels back curtain with video from Patriots’ workout in L.A.

    An interesting look into the L.A. workouts.

  • Evan Fournier called ex-Celtic Vincent Poirier after trade to Boston

    New Celtics forward Evan Fournier opened up about being traded to Boston and detailed a phone call with an ex-Celtic about the city.