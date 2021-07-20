Rams don’t plan to sign free-agent RB at this time

The Los Angeles Rams will be moving forward with their current running back group after losing Cam Akers to a torn Achilles – at least for now. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Rams don’t plan to sign a free-agent running back to round out the roster.

That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, given the lack of talent on the free-agent market and the Rams’ depth at the position. They already have Darrell Henderson Jr. as Akers’ immediate replacement, with Xavier Jones, Jake Funk and Raymond Calais as the top backups.

Akers was a major player, and the Rams aren’t going to find a legitimate replacement for him in free agency.

Rams don't have any immediate plans to pursue a free-agent running back. They believe in Darrell Henderson, like last year's undrafted free agent RB Xavier Jones and also drafted RB Jake Funk in the seventh round this year. For now, they're standing pat, but could revisit later. https://t.co/kkIVXrySFq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2021

Funk was drafted in the seventh round this year, while Henderson was a third-rounder in 2019. Xavier Jones spent the year on the roster as an undrafted rookie in 2020, and he could factor into the mix as a backup.

