Today’s game in Tampa Bay is a one-sided beatdown.

The Rams completely dominated the first half and took a 20-3 lead into the locker room at halftime. It would have been even more than that, but for a Cam Akers fumble at the 2-yard line in the final seconds of the first half, negating an opportunity for the Rams to score again.

Matthew Stafford completed 18 of 24 passes for 229 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, in the first half. Tom Brady couldn’t keep up, completing 10 of 22 passes for 112 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception.

No one should ever count out Brady, but the Rams look like they’re ready to cruise into the NFC Championship Game.

Rams dominating the Buccaneers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk