Rams dominate second half, defeat Cardinals 26-9

The Rams struggled offensively for much of the first half, scoring only six points.

But Los Angeles was dominant in the last 30 minutes on Sunday, coming away with a 26-9 victory over division-rival Arizona.

The Cardinals held the ball for 20:58 in the first half, running 42 plays to the Rams’ 20. Los Angeles was also 0-5 on third down in the first 30 minutes.

But L.A. started to get a little rhythm offensively just before the break. Quarterback Matthew Stafford hit receiver Cooper Kupp with a 49-yard deep pass down the right side to get the Rams into scoring position. Brett Maher connected on a 35-yard field goal, making the score 9-6, Cardinals, at halftime.

But then it was all Rams in the second half, with the club scoring 20 unanswered points in the third and fourth quarters.

After running it just three times in the first half, Los Angeles started the third period with nine straight run plays before Stafford hit Kupp with a 13-yard touchdown on the right side.

Then Maher’s 25-yard field goal made it 16-9 with 2:44 left in the third quarter.

The Cardinals had a chance to score at the beginning of the fourth quarter, with the ball on the L.A. 12. But quarterback Joshua Dobbs threw a pass behind Zach Ertz over the middle that was tipped and intercepted by linebacker Christian Rozeboom.

The Rams went down the field and scored with Kyren Williams’ 5-yard touchdown, making it 23-9 and largely putting the game out of reach.

Maher connected on a 43-yard field goal with 4:37 left to cap the scoring.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford finished 15-of-24 passing for 226 yards with a touchdown and no picks.

Williams enjoyed the best day of his young career, taking 20 carries for 158 yards with a touchdown. His longest run of the day was 31 yards. But he was dealing with an ankle issue late in the game that may affect his availability going forward.

In his second game back from a hamstring injury, Kupp caught seven passes for 148 yards. Puka Nacua caught four passes for 26 yards.

Dobbs was 21-of-41 for 235 yards with an interception and a lost fumble. He also led the team with 47 yards rushing.

Now at 3-3, the Rams will stay at home next week to play the Steelers.

The 1-5 Cardinals will be on the road to face the Seahawks.

