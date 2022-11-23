Rams DL A’Shawn Robinson out for season with torn meniscus

The Los Angeles Rams will be without veteran defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson for the foreseeable future. Sean McVay said on Wednesday that Robinson tore his meniscus and needs surgery, so he’ll be out for the rest of the season.

Robinson has started all 10 games for the Rams this season, making 42 tackles and landing three hits on the quarterback, the most in three seasons with Los Angeles. It’s possible he’s played his last game with the Rams because he’ll be a free agent in March.

Since his first season with the Rams in 2020, he’s played 35 games, made 24 starts and has 121 total tackles with two sacks.

Sean McVay said DT A'Shawn Robinson tore his meniscus, will need surgery and be out for the remainder of the season. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) November 23, 2022

With Robinson out, Marquise Copeland and Bobby Brown III should both see more opportunities on the defensive line.

