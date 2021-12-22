Rams display resiliency again: Five takeaways from their win over Seattle

Receiver Cooper Kupp looks for yards after a catch in front of Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones during the Rams' 20-10 win Tuesday at SoFi Stadium. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams’ record improved to 10-4 with a 20-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium on Tuesday.

Here’s what we learned from the Rams’ victory:

The Rams are really resilient

Yes, that was a theme in this space after the Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals last Monday night without five players who were placed on the COVID-19 list, including two only hours before kickoff.

But we amped it up with italics because the Rams beat the Seahawks after nearly six times as many players shuffled on and off the list — and they did it with limited practice time despite the NFL moving the game from Sunday to Tuesday.

The Rams once again got important contributions from unsung players.

Bobby Evans started in place of Rob Havenstein at right tackle. Second-year tight end Brycen Hopkins’ first career catch resulted in a first down that kept alive the Rams’ first scoring drive.

Cooper Kupp is making history

Kupp caught nine passes, increasing his total to 122 and breaking the team record of 119 set by Isaac Bruce in 1995.

With three games left, Kupp leads the NFL in catches, yards receiving (1,625) and touchdown catches (14). He could become the first player since Carolina’s Steve Smith in 2005 to finish first in every category.

Kupp, playing in the NFL’s first 17-game season, is within reach of breaking NFL single-season records set in 16-game seasons. Michael Thomas caught 149 passes in 2019, Calvin Johnson had 1,964 yards receiving in 2012 and Randy Moss caught 23 touchdown passes in 2007.

Von Miller still can get sacks

It took five games, but Miller got his first sack since the Rams acquired the future Hall of Famer at the trade deadline.

Miller said he was notified Tuesday morning that he was being removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list. He said he then finished playing a video game, headed to the team hotel, and got ready to play against the Seahawks.

Miller, who has 111½ career sacks, and Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd each sacked Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Ernest Jones is playing like a veteran

Safety Jordan Fuller was on the reserve/COVID-19 list, so defensive coordinator Raheem Morris entrusted Jones, a rookie linebacker, as the signal-caller for a defense that held the Seahawks to one touchdown.

Jones, a third-round draft pick from South Carolina, made a team-best 11 tackles.

He also broke up a deep fourth-down pass in the fourth quarter. The Rams capitalized after taking over on downs by kicking a field goal.

Special teams played without obvious error

Matt Gay kicked two more field goals. He has made 28 of 29 attempts.

Punter Johnny Hekker did a good acting job that resulted in a penalty against the Seahawks.

The Rams did not commit a penalty on special teams.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.