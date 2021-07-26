When Tutu Atwell was in the pre-draft process, one of the biggest questions surrounding the receiver was his weight.

As the receiver begins his fist training camp, it’s still a topic of conversation.

Atwell is technically listed at 165 pounds on the Rams’ roster. But he’s apparently not close to that, telling reporters on Sunday that he currently weighs 155.

That’s the same weight he had at his Pro Day back in the spring. According to Atwell, the Rams have discussed adding weight to get to 160 or 161 pounds. But it’s not exactly easy for the receiver to do.

“It’s very tough,” Atwell said, via Stu Jackson of the Rams website. “I’ve got a fast metabolism, it burns fast. I mean, it is what it is. I’ll try my best. The coaches know that. So we’re just going to do what we’ve got to do.”

Atwell is joining a talented Rams receiving corps led by Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. Whether or not he gains weight, Atwell will likely be called upon to stretch the field vertically and horizontally with his speed as a rookie.

Rams have discussed adding weight with Tutu Atwell originally appeared on Pro Football Talk