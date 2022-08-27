Rams: Any discipline for Aaron Donald, others who fought will be addressed internally

The NFL does not issue disciplinary rulings for behavior during joint practices, which means it will be up to the Rams to determine if defensive tackle Aaron Donald or any other players will be penalized for their actions in Thursday’s practice with the Bengals.

Video showed Donald swinging a helmet at members of the Bengals during a melee that broke out during a drill. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was suspended six games for doing the same to Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in a game, but the Rams said that any disciplinary decisions they make this week will remain inside the organization.

“The incident will be addressed internally, and any discipline will remain in-house,” a Rams spokesperson said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com.

The team did not say whether any disciplinary decisions will be made public, although a suspension of any length would become apparent with or without a formal announcement.

