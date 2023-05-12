Rams didn’t want another cold-weather game at Lambeau but NFL didn’t care

Before the schedule is released, teams can put in special requests with the league. In the past, the Rams have asked the NFL to schedule East Coast games in back-to-back weeks, allowing them to stay on the road rather than traveling back and forth.

This year, the Rams had one request, according to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times: to play their road game against the Packers in either September or October. The NFL denied that request, scheduling Rams-Packers at Lambeau Field for Nov. 5.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff was disappointed that the league didn’t honor the Rams’ wishes, even though it’s still in early November.

“They were close,” Demoff said. “It’s still disappointing. To me, that’s one I thought they should have honored.”

The Rams have played three road games against the Packers since the 2020 season. They met in the playoffs that year, followed by regular-season meetings in 2021 and 2022. Those games have come in January, November and December, all cold-weather contests that certainly favor Green Bay.

The Rams went 0-3 in those games, losing by an average of 11 points per game. Their Nov. 5 matchup will be the earliest they’ve played at Lambeau Field since 2015 when they met in October.

The temperature could still be chilly for that Week 9 meeting, but it’s better than playing in December. The average high in Green Bay on Nov. 5 is 47 degrees, though it sometimes dips into the 30s that time of year, too.

