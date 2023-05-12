Rams didn’t want another cold-weather game vs. Packers at Lambeau Field

The Los Angeles Rams are sick of playing in the cold at Lambeau Field, but the NFL wasn’t prepared to honor the team’s request to schedule their regular-season showdown against the Green Bay Packers early in the year in 2023.

According to reporting from Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, the Rams asked the NFL to schedule this year’s game at Lambeau Field in September or October. The league’s response? To schedule the game for Nov. 5.

This season will be the fourth-straight year that the Rams have come to Lambeau Field to play the Packers. The past three games were played in January (2020, playoffs), late November (2021) and mid-December (2022). The Packers won all three games, including two wins by double digits.

The warm-weather Rams are tired of coming to the cold and losing. Executive Kevin Demoff said it was “disappointing” that the NFL didn’t come through on the Rams’ request.

Eliminating a home-field advantage for no apparent reason other than a team’s request would have been more disappointing.

Average temps in Green Bay for early November are mid-40s, so the Rams might not face bone-chilling cold, although you never really know in Wisconsin’s climate. The Rams won’t be playing in the dead of winter, but it probably won’t be warm and sunny when the winter-scarred visitors from Los Angeles show up on Nov. 5. Bundle up, Rams.

