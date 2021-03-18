Rams did the Lions a favor by delaying the Goff-Stafford trade for a day

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
The long-awaited trade between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions is now officially completed. Jared Goff is a Lion, Matthew Stafford is a Ram and Detroit also acquired several draft picks in the deal.

Many expected the deal to be processed at the beginning of the new NFL league year on Wednesday at 4 p.m., but the teams delayed the official transaction a day. And doing so was a nice gesture by the Rams to help save the Lions some additional salary cap space.

Goff was due a $2.5 million roster bonus on March 18th. By delaying the trade a day, the Rams are responsible for the bonus, not the Lions. That saves Detroit an unexpected $2.5 million in salary cap room for 2021.

While not explicitly stated, it’s certain the Rams were aware of the bonus structure and agreed to swallow $2.5 million more in dead cap room to make the deal work.

The money saved by the paperwork fine print is enough for the Lions to pay Goff’s new backup in Detroit, Tim Boyle.

