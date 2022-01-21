Rams designate Sebastian Joseph-Day, Darrell Henderson Jr. and Robert Rochell to return from IR

The Los Angeles Rams are just two days away from facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but there’s a chance they’ll have three former starters back on the active roster for this matchup. On Friday, The Rams designated Sebastian Joseph-Day, Darrell Henderson Jr. and Robert Rochell to return from injured reserve. All three of them were starters at one point this season, making them key players to have available.

They still must be activated by Sunday in order to play against the Buccaneers, but they’re now able to return to practice. Sean McVay indicated that Henderson could have a chance to play against the Bucs, like Ernest Jones, but he’s been less optimistic about Joseph-Day and Rochell recently.

McVay told reporters on Tuesday that Joseph-Day and Rochell “haven’t been a part of the conversation” to return yet.

“It’s a little bit different circumstances with them, so don’t have any true updates on those guys,” he said.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Designated for Return, RB Darrell Henderson Jr., DL Sebastian Joseph-Day, DB Robert Rochell — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 21, 2022

If Henderson is able to play, he’ll join a backfield that already features Cam Akers and Sony Michel, who both played well against the Cardinals.

Joseph-Day’s role is less clear now than it was before he got hurt thanks to the emergence of Greg Gaines, who has been a star as the starting nose tackle.

When Rochell returns, he’ll provide depth as the third or fourth cornerback in a rotation with Dont’e Deayon and David Long Jr.

Henderson has been out since injuring his knee in Week 16. Rochell has been sidelined since Week 13 with a chest injury, while Joseph-Day hasn’t played since Oct. 24 when he injured his pec.